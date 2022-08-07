BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player won big in Brooklyn during a Friday evening drawing.

A Take 5 ticket worth $42,053.50 was sold at Smith Food Express, located at 23 Smith Street, lottery officials said.

Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the relevant midday and evening drawings. The numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one through 39.

Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.