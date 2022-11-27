BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday.

A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

