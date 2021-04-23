Local civil rights leaders hold Brooklyn memorial for Daunte Wright

Local activists and community leaders came together Friday — as loved ones mourned the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, shares in the pin of Wright’s family; she and others prayer for Wright and held a moment of silence.

Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The group of civil rights leaders called for justice, for the community to stay vigilant, and for Congress to pass police reform legislation.