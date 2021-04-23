Local civil rights leaders hold Brooklyn memorial for Daunte Wright

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local activists and community leaders came together Friday — as loved ones mourned the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, shares in the pin of Wright’s family; she and others prayer for Wright and held a moment of silence.

Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The group of civil rights leaders called for justice, for the community to stay vigilant, and for Congress to pass police reform legislation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Soldier pepper sprayed by police honored in native Brooklyn

Brooklyn construction worker needs repairs in his home

Is Gowanus the next Long Island City? Re-zoning effort may determine

Brooklyn woman sells alarms for Asian Americans to warn of potential attacks

Mayoral candidates battle for Brooklyn votes

Neighbors disagree over some NYC open street locations

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter