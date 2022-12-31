PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Miles and miles away from the crowds and noise at Times Square on New Year’s Eve, there was a very peaceful and calming light show at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Many visitors who attended said the inclement weather made the experience even better.

There was an eerie beauty in the fog and mist and rain at Lightscape at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. At the first Lightscape installation called Shunkashinto, there was a serenity and simplicity that 8-year-old Niko and his father felt on this New Year’s Eve.

“It feels like Japan,” Niko Lopez said.

“Being here is mystical. I almost canceled because of the rain but I am glad I did not,” said Tim Lopez, Niko’s father from Ditmas Park. “I think it’s phenomenal. I think they did a really good job with this light show.”

With more than one million dazzling lights along a festive trail of 52 acres, the rainy night added to the magic and the beauty of the music at every installation.

“It’s actually more magical in the rain,” said Neelam Vaswani, the Lightscape event director. “It has a beautiful effect, which creates a magical, mystical feeling.”

The colorful light displays highlight the garden’s trees and landscapes. Besides the iconic winter cathedral, the reimagined fire garden has a surprising crackle when rainwater is added.

“There’s the display with fire and it sizzles when the rain comes down,” said Joaneva Atamian, a visitor to Lightscape. “It’s really spectacular with the music.”

Lightscape continues at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden until Jan. 8.