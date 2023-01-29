BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, leader of House Democrats, attended a community inauguration event in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It was a packed house at the Brooklyn Technical High School’s Auditorium. The crowd erupted into cheers for Jeffries more than once.

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday’s event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance.