GREENPOINT, Brooklyn(PIX11) — It’s the day some book lovers in Brooklyn have been dreading for weeks, the last day of Sunday service at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The cost-cutting decision has drawn criticism. Members of the community got together at the Library in Greenpoint for a symbolic vigil marking the death of Sunday service. Many people are not happy, and they are calling for it to be restored at some point.

A rainy Sunday in Brooklyn drew lots of visitors to this local library. A family-friendly activity, indoors and out of the elements, that happened to be free. But it’s the last time branches in the borough will be open this day of the week as budget cuts go into effect and Sunday service at the Brooklyn Public Library is canceled.

“That means we just lose so much of the connection between the different people in our community. The elderly and the kids that are in the same space…the ability for kids to return books on Sundays,” said Executive Director of Urban Librarian Unite, Lauren Somito. “We lose the center and heart of our neighborhood one day a week.”

Comito is a librarian and advocate who said Sunday service was restored a few years ago, only to be lost again.

The New York Public Library which serves Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as the Queens Public Library, all ended Sunday operations two weeks ago. The cost-cutting move has drawn criticism from students and other New Yorkers who rely on the service.

“Sunday is very important because I work all week, and I only have Sunday free to study,” said Rosana Castro.

Back in September, New York City Mayor Eric Adams proposed cuts to all city agencies by April 2024. The libraries were among the first to feel the pinch, in part, the mayor said, due to the economic strain caused by the influx of asylum seekers and lack of federal dollars.

Grad student Edward Villamar said people of all ages rely on the library for books, to charge electronic devices, to connect to the internet, and for a quiet space to concentrate.

“It’s not like people aren’t here. They’re here. Now they are going to have one less thing to rely on from the city, that’s free,” Villamar said.

While disappointed, some library users said they hope there are no additional cuts.

“Sometimes you have to get a cut somewhere. I guess it’s understandable because it’s only one day a week. For some people that hurts because that’s the only day they can come to the library,” Anthony Hugee said.

Advocates said they want to continue to express how unhappy they are about the cancellation to deter any future cuts in the upcoming budgets.

PIX11 News reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment and is still waiting to hear back.