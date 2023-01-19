Two suspects are sought in two knifepoint robberies in Brooklyn on Jan. 6, 2023. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two knife-wielding thieves slashed a teen during one of two robberies in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy was attacked on Sherlock Place on Jan. 6 at around 3 p.m. after he refused to give the suspects his cellphone, according to the NYPD. One of the thieves swung at the teen with the knife still in his hand, cutting the boy in the right hand, police said.

The teen went to the hospital by private means and none of his property was taken, police said.

Less than two hours later, the armed suspects stole a cellphone from a 32-year-old man near Sackman Street, police said. They fled in an unknown direction after snatching the phone from the man’s hands. The victim was not injured.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, who were both last seen wearing dark-colored jackets.