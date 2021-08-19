Knife-wielding robber puts man in chokehold, tries to shove him toward Brooklyn train tracks

Brooklyn
Posted: / Updated:
Subway robber suspect picture

Subway robber BK (NYPD)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A robber put a 70-year-old man in a chokehold and tried to shove the man toward subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said.

The attacker approached the victim from behind on Tuesday in the Nevins Street subway station, police said.

With the man in a chokehold, the robber displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property.

The two struggled and the 70-year-old man was knocked down onto the platform, police said. While he was on the ground, the robber tried to shove the victim toward the train tracks.

As he was being shoved, the victim threw his wallet.

Police said the robber took $100, threw the wallet to the floor and ran up to the street in an unknown direction.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and multi-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

R. Kelly sex abuse trial begins with opening statements

R. Kelly sex-abuse trial begins: Opening statements Wednesday in Brooklyn

Brownsville shooting: 5 wounded outside Brooklyn deli

Vaccine mandate begins in NYC

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter