Knife-wielding robber puts man in chokehold, tries to shove him toward Brooklyn train tracks

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A robber put a 70-year-old man in a chokehold and tried to shove the man toward subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said.

The attacker approached the victim from behind on Tuesday in the Nevins Street subway station, police said.

With the man in a chokehold, the robber displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property.

The two struggled and the 70-year-old man was knocked down onto the platform, police said. While he was on the ground, the robber tried to shove the victim toward the train tracks.

As he was being shoved, the victim threw his wallet.

Police said the robber took $100, threw the wallet to the floor and ran up to the street in an unknown direction.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and multi-colored sneakers.

