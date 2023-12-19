BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn was evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The threat was called in at 11:22 a.m., according to the NYPD. The mall, located on Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, was swiftly evacuated, police said.

The NYPD bomb squad declared that no device was found and the mall was reopened, authorities said.

