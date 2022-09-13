Emergency personnel in Brooklyn where three children were found in critical condition with apparent signs of drowning on Sept. 12, 2022. (PIX11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children who drowned on Monday were homicide victims, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York determined Tuesday.

Police took the mother into custody on Monday, but she was then brought to a hospital. She has not been charged, though officials have indicated that could change.

The children were identified as Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. They all lived at the same address on Neptune Avenue.

Police launched a search for the kids around 1:40 a.m. on Monday after a relative called 911, officials said. The relative was worried the children’s mother intended to harm the kids.

About 90 minutes later, police found the 30-year-old woman, barefoot and soaking wet, officials said. She was about 2 miles down the boardwalk from where she lived.

Officials found the children around 4:30 a.m., police said. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

