SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two kids who were severely injured in an “unspeakably brutal” hammer attack in Brooklyn in August are expected to be released from the hospital this week.

The two siblings – 5-year-old David and 3-year-old Sophia – both had successful surgeries on Nov. 16, and their recovery is progressing well, according to a GoFundMe page raising money to support the family.

The siblings were critically injured on Aug. 23 when they were attacked by a man who shared an apartment with the family in Sunset Park, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. The children’s mother, 43-year-old Zhao Zhao, was killed in the attack, authorities said.

The suspect, 47-year-old Liyong Ye, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Ye and Zhao had previously argued over living conditions inside their shared apartment on 52nd Street, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a horrific, harrowing, and unspeakably brutal attack on an innocent mother and her two defenseless young children. With this prosecution, we will seek justice for Zhao Zhao and her son and daughter, as well as their heartbroken family, friends, and neighbors,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement after Ye was arraigned in September.

The children’s father, Jing Hong Liu, worked in Ohio at a restaurant in order to support the family, according to the GoFundMe. He has since returned to New York City to be by his children’s side during their recovery.

“He would visit home once a month and bring them his saved wages. [Their kids] were the couple’s pride and joy. They made all the sacrifices possible to ensure their children would have a better future,” the GoFundMe said. “At the present, they do not even have an apartment to return to after they get discharged from the hospital later.”

The Brooklyn nonprofit Parent-Child Relationship Association said it would help secure temporary living arrangements for the family.

The GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $220,000. The money is being used for immediate living and medical expenses. The remaining money will go toward a trust fund for the two children, according to the Parent-Child Relationship Association.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support you’ve shown throughout this challenging period. Your generosity has made a significant impact on Sophia and David’s lives,” the Parent-Child Relationship Association said in the GoFundMe.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.