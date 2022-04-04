EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and aunt of a gunned down 12-year-old boy made an impassioned plea for justice in Brooklyn on Monday.

Kade Lewin was fatally shot Thursday as he ate in a parked car with Jenna Ellis, a 20-year-old relative, and an uninjured 8-year-old girl. Ellis remained in the hospital Monday. She was shot six times.

Suzette Lewin stood alongside Ellis’s mom, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Monday. She clutched a picture of her slain son and spoke through tears.

“Please, I’m asking for justice for Kade,” she said. “I’m asking, please.”

Adams held up a pair of the boy’s sneakers as he spoke about the urgent need to stop gun violence. He asked for community members to come forward and help with medical costs and burial expenses.

“They’ll never get over this moment,” he said of the victims’ family members. “This is their neighborhood, this is their community.”

Ellis was working two jobs, Adams said. She planned to go to college. The seriously injured 20-year-old woman is blaming herself for the shooting.

Her mom begged anyone with information to come forward. She said her daughter’s a sweet girl.

“All she knows is just to do good,” Ellis’s mom said.

Commissioner Sewell urged anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact police.

“Kade’s mother needs your help,” she said. “Jenna’s mother needs your help.”