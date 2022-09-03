NEW YORK (PIX11) – Colorful costumes and ear-catching music is all part of one of the world’s largest parades and celebrations, and it’s right here in New York City all weekend long.

J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival have rolled into town. With an estimated two million people expected to take part in the fun, it is a huge deal.

PIX 11’s Steve Kuzj was at the Brooklyn Museum where one of the events, the Junior Carnival Parade, attracted huge crowds.

