CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is back at Coney Island on the Fourth of July.

Contestants from across the world will be eating as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 minutes to win the coveted ‘Mustard Yellow International Belt.”

Last year, Joey Chestnut broke his own world record, eating 76 franks in 10 minutes, to win the event. It was the competitive eater’s 14th win at the annual Fourth of July event.

The contest starts at 10:30 a.m. at Nathan’s Surf Avenue location. The event is broadcast live on ESPNews and WatchESPN.