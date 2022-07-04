CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during Monday’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn.

The black mask wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Police said three people were taken into custody. Charges were pending. Officials have not yet identified the people in custody.

Chestnut didn’t let the incident deter him. He was the hot dog eating contest — again — downing 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Chestnut also managed the win while wearing a surgical boot because of a leg injury.