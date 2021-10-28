See it: Jewish man struck in head by unknown projectile on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Surveillance video stills of a Jewish man, 23, being struck in the head with an unknown projectile on a Brooklyn street on Oct. 11, 2021, police say; Surveillance still of three men wanted on connection with the incident. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Thursday said the hate crimes unit was investigating after a Jewish man was struck with an unknown projectile on a Brooklyn street earlier in October.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. back on Oct. 11 as the 23-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue, in the Crown Heights section.

The man, who was dressed in traditional Jewish clothing, was approached by three unidentified men in a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels, authorities said.

One of the men in the car fired an unknown projectile at the victim, which caused a laceration to the left side of his head, according to officials.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD shows the victim fall to the ground upon being struck.

The suspects drove off and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, authorities said.

The NYPD described the first individual being sought as a man between 20 and 30 years old, last seen wearing a blue sweater with beige pants.

The second individual was described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and yellow shoes.

The third man was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

