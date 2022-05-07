CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police said a suspect verbally accosted a Hasidic man Friday afternoon before hitting him in the face.

The attack took place about 3 p.m. on President Street, police said. The victim, 32, was walking down the street when the stranger asked him what he was looking at. Police could not confirm reports from independent Orthodox Jewish news outlet COLlive.com, which said the suspect also made anti-Semitic remarks.

After verbally accosting the victim, police said the suspect punched him in the face and kicked him in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are still looking for the suspect.