Police said a group of about 11 people egged a Jewish teen in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people began harassing him, police said. The group made antisemitic remarks and threw multiple eggs at the boy, who was struck in the back and shoulder, according to the NYPD. The teen did not suffer any injuries.

Police said the group fled on Chestnut Avenue towards East 15th Street.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment. No other arrests were made.

The NYPD released a photo of some of the suspects sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).