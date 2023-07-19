BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — AFROPUNK Brooklyn is returning next month with a new location and theme.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27 at the Greenpoint Terminal Market.

Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus are to headline the highly-anticipated festival. Other heavy hitters set to perform are Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Sudan Archives, and much more.

This year’s event will also introduce a new theme, “CIRCUS OF SOUL, transforming the riverside blacktop into a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity, soundtracked by music that speaks to the heart of the Black experience.”

In previous years, attendees could sample pop, R&B, funk, neo-soul, rap, house music, and so much more at the festival’s old stomping grounds in Barry Commodore Park.

Stars like Pusha T, Sza, Alica Keys, and Kaytranda are just some of the big names to grace Afropunk’s stage.

Participants can expect a celebration of life, music, food, and culture in the Black community. To purchase tickets for this year’s two-day event, visit: here.