BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Jay-Z “Book of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library has extended its stay until December.

The “Book of HOV” exhibit, which is located at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library branch at 10 Grand Army Plaza, will remain open until Dec. 4, 2023.

“The Book of HOV” exhibit was created by Roc Nation to celebrate the life and work of Brooklyn native Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The exhibit spans the rapper’s iconic career from the Marcy Houses to the Hall of Fame.

“‘The Book of HOV’ features never-before-seen images, art and ephemera from the artist’s archives, providing an unparalleled look at an extraordinary life and career,” the Brooklyn Public Library said on its website.

The Brooklyn Public Library also partnered with Roc Nation to create a set of limited-edition library cards to accompany the exhibit. The exhibit has been a big boost in bringing more visitors to the Brooklyn Public Library.

The free exhibit, which is spread throughout two floors of the Central Library, is open to the public during the library’s regular hours.

Find more information about the exhibit on the Brooklyn Public Library website.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.