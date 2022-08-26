A mural depicting Brooklyn hip hop legend Biggie Smalls was vandalized in Clinton Hill on Aug. 26, 2022. (Darren McQuade/PIX11)

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mural in Brooklyn honoring hip hop legend Biggie Smalls was vandalized Friday morning, provoking outrage from the community.

The words “East Coast” were written in red paint on the Biggie mural on Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, the neighborhood in Brooklyn where Biggie grew up.

“I think it’s horrible what they did to this. It’s awful,” Marcia Adams told PIX11 News. “Even if you don’t love Biggie, it is an exceptional piece of artwork. It’s part of the neighborhood. Express your feelings elsewhere, but don’t deface another artist’s work.”

The NYPD is investigating who was responsible for the vandalism.

