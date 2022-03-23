BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — With more than three decades under his belt, FDNY Captain Jim Riesling has experienced “some collapses” while responding to blazes; but he was always able to get out of them by himself.

That changed Wednesday, when he was pinned to the ground after a “lean to collapse” while responding to a Brooklyn fire. He said the debris “flattened” him.

“The floor was all charcoal and the floor was flaming,” Riesling said, “so it pinned me to the ground and it was burning me. I was trying to get out and I couldn’t.”

He was eventually forced out with the help of other first responders, losing his shoes in the process. He suffered second-degree burns during the incident.

The collapse happened while Riesling and other firefighters were battling a fire at a two-story home on East Ninth Street. Firefighters were impeded by “heavy clutter conditions” in the house, an FDNY spokesperson said.

One civilian was removed from the home and rushed to a hospital, fire officials said. Riesling discovered the man while making his way through the home’s basement, he said during a press conference Wednesday. The civilian was unconscious and not breathing when Riesling found him, but was brought back to life after first responders performed CPR.

Five firefighters, including Riesling, were injured during the incident. The conditions of all the first responders were not available.