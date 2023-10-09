WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There are more than two million Jews in the New York Metropolitan area, making it the second largest metropolitan Jewish community in the world, right behind Tel Aviv.

So many people in the area want to do something to help those suffering in Israel.

“I don’t think there’s another option,” Itay, an Israeli soldier who only wanted his first name used, told PIX11 News. “I can’t stay in New York. I just want to go and help my friends out.”

The 22-year-old and his Israeli army buddy Koren are flying back to Tel Aviv Monday night.

After serving the mandatory two years and eight months in the Israeli army, they arrived In New York City on Saturday night for a two-month tour of America.

But when they heard of the surprise Hamas attack in Gaza, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians, they knew they would be recalled to fight for their homeland and willingly wanted to go.

“It’s a weird feeling about the situation. I need to go back,” Koren, Italy’s friend, told PIX11 News.

PIX11 asked if Itay’s mother was worried.

“She says just stay on your trip, have fun, but I cannot do that,” he added.

They stocked up on items that are needed and in short supply in Israel at Brown’s Army Navy store in Astoria.

“We were looking for tourniquets but couldn’t find any,” Itay said.

A 49-year-old retired reservist was helping them collect the much-needed items.

“Money doesn’t really help,” Adem, the retired reservist, told PIX11 News. “The stores are empty. I’m working on shipping supplies and adopting a unit so we can help them with equipment,” he added.

New York real estate broker Lihi Biton from south Israel near Gaza is close to tears, so worried about two close friends, Elkana Bohbot and Noa Argamani, who were taken hostage during a music festival on Saturday.

“My prayers and thoughts are with Noa and Elkana. I pray for them to be safe and secure and going back to Israel safely, Biton told PIX11 News.