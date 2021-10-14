Innocent bystander fatally shot on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Police on the scene after a woman, 30, was shot in the head and killed in East New York, Brooklyn on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman who was shot and killed when gunfire erupted on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night was an innocent bystander, law enforcement sources said.

Police said it happened just after 8:30 p.m. as the 30-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Georgia and Belmont avenues, in the East New York section.

A group of men nearby got into a dispute and at least one person opened fire, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for the woman shot and arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. Law enforcement sources told PIX11 the victim was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the dispute that led to the violence.

EMS rushed her to an area hospital, where she subsequently was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday afternoon.

