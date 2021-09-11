Infant in stroller killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A three-month-old baby was killed and her mother critically injured after the two were hit following a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening.

Officials said the call came in at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday for the two-car crash at Gates and Vanderbilt avenues.

Police said after the collision between the two vehicles, one of the vehicles crashed into the mother and daughter; the baby was in a stroller.

The mother was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said; the infant was also transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A driver of one of the vehicles remained on the scene, police said, and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot; a passenger in that vehicle was taken into police custody, and charges are pending, according to officers.