SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve.

Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 square feet to make an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

“The opportunity came up in Sunset Park, and we see it’s an up-and-coming area,” Karlewicz said. “We wanted to bring our form of family fun to Sunset Park, Brooklyn.”

Two hours before the 10 a.m. opening, the line stretched for more than a city block to get in. The first 200 guests who bought a $50 platinum or ultimate pass got free, basic access to the park for a year.

“It was clean and very friendly,” said Christina Pineda, a Dyker Heights mother of two children. “The kids got to do everything. It was an amazing experience for my kids.”

“I like the trampolines, the spin course and all the slides,” said 12-year-old Natalie Pineda.

Jimmy Hamouche, a Sunset Park businessman who owns Jimmy’s Auto Service, said he thinks Urban Air Adventure Park will help the whole neighborhood.

“It will bring a lot of good stuff to the neighborhood out here,” Hamouche said.

There were bumper cars, trampoline areas, climbing walls and a rope course. With so many choices, it was tough for little ones to figure out their favorites.

“The rides are so much fun,” 8-year-old Sophia Sabba said. “The LED is beautiful and I think it is amazing.”

Seven-year-old Dakota Parris wanted to have her birthday party in September, “but I had to keep waiting and waiting for it to open,” the little girl told PIX11 News.

Urban Air Adventure Park in Sunset Park is open seven days a week. It’s open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with different hours on weekdays.