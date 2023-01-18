BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The big story is not only on the big screen at Stuart Cinema and Cafe in Brooklyn.

The independent movie house has been open in Greenpoint on West Street since 2018. It shows first-run films and is available to be rented out for community events and shows.

“There’s nothing like the movie experience. There’s something about the community, everybody laughing and scared together, anticipating what’s going to happen,” said Emelyn Stuart, the owner and creator.

Stuart has worked in the film industry as an independent producer and runs a successful film festival. Five years ago, she was looking for a venue and saw a need for independent film houses in New York City. She made a place that could be more than a movie theater.

Tickets are typically $15 but are $8 on Wednesdays. Snacks include homemade empanadas and cupcakes, along with the popcorn.

They will be expanding later this year to a new three-screen theater in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.