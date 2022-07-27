GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There’s a new state-of-the-art immersive arts venue in Brooklyn.

It features a show that uses artificial intelligence to create masterpieces. It’s a world where curiosity meets creativity. It’s also a where computer algorithms become paint brushes, and the audience is encouraged to think beyond the way we interact with computers.

Limitless AI is one of three shows marking the grand opening of ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, a state-of-the-art immersive and experiential arts venue in Greenpoint. Visitors are able to move freely through this expansive space of swirling color and light, that is sure to excite the visual and auditory senses.

The creative process took 10 years to complete. Turkish artist Ferdi Alici is one of the masterminds behind this never before seen 60-minute work of art. He, along with other artists collaborated with scientists from around the world, including NASA, to turn their imagination to reality. The premise: pushing boundaries of artificial intelligence to bridge the gap between the past, present and future.

What makes this show so unique is that artists interact with the AI to create original images in front of a live audience, so the show is ever the same. It took 50 billion strokes created by the artificial intelligence to bring each of the five chapters to life. Now, we can finally see how technology sees us.