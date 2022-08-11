WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing?
New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480 square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, people lived in the building.
“New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please don’t try to build a rooftop swimming pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job properly,” the DOB tweeted.
The pool was not built to code. New Yorkers interested in a dip can check out free swimming pools across the five boroughs; the experience at those pools will hopefully go swimmingly.