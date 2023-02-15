DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Weng Sor, the man who police say led them on an hour-long, seven-mile deadly rampage across four Brooklyn neighborhoods on Monday, made his first appearance before a judge early Wednesday afternoon.

Comments he’d made to investigators were read at the court hearing, and implied that he’d acted with intent in the attack that ended up killing a man, and injuring eight others, including an NYPD officer.

“I wanted to hit those people,” Sor, 63, said to police investigators following his arrest on Monday, according to prosecutor David Ingle.

Brooklyn U-Haul “rampage” timeline from NYPD (NYPD)

He read a series of statements that Sor had made to detectives after he was taken into custody, including, “It’s judgement day,” and that he was “taking out the enemies.”

“I wanted it to end,” Sor had also said, as well as, “Shoot me. I will not give in,” according to the prosecutor.

Sor faced charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault for the driving spree, in which he allegedly drove a U-Haul box truck that he’d rented through Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge, and Sunset Park before being subdued by police in Red Hook.

During the rampage that lasted from 10:20 a.m. to 11:24 a.m. on Monday, according to police, Sor allegedly used the truck to fatally run over bicycle deliveryman YiJie Ye, a 44-year-old single father.

Sor also allegedly ran over eight other people. One of them, Mohammad Rakchi, is in critical condition, in a medically induced coma. An NYPD officer was also injured in the attack.

At court on Wednesday, Sor’s attorney, Andrew Friedman, did not enter a plea.

Sor, wearing a surgical mask while standing before the judge’s bench, made no statement in court.

His attorney asked that Sor be kept under suicide watch, in mental health protected custody while awaiting his next court appearance. It was scheduled for March 16.