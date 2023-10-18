BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An army veteran who struggled to get out of her NYCHA apartment in Brooklyn had complained to the city for three years. Unable to get help, she contacted Monica Morales to make it happen.

Magda Mendez, 74, served our country and struggles daily to get in and out of her NYCHA apartment.

“I am a veteran and have been paralyzed for six years,” Mendez said.

Mendez’s world was turned upside down six years ago—she had a stroke. Now wheelchair-bound, she showed PIX11 her transfer paperwork approved early this year, but nothing has happened. Mendez feels frustrated and stuck.

“I can’t get out,” Mendez said. “I don’t cry. I’m too strong. God made me strong.”

Mendez hopes the city will do right the thing and either build a ramp or move her to a wheelchair-accessible apartment.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA, and a spokesperson said they are on it.

