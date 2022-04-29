CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Want to work on the beach this summer? Here’s your chance.

More than 400 jobs have opened up in Coney Island ahead of the busy summer season. Opportunities include assistant teachers, food service workers, cashiers, ride operators, and more.

A two-day job fair will be held on May 9 and May 10. Prospective employees will meet one-on-one with a Workforce 1 manager for a pre-screening and interview guidance before meeting directly with employers.

Businesses looking to hire include Coney Island Brewery, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, Live Nation, Luna Park in Coney Island, and local non-profit organization Brooklyn Community Services.

The job fair will be held at the Coney Island Amphitheater, located at 3052 West 21st St. Folks interested in attending should arrive at the West 22nd Street entrance between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and bring two copies of their resume.