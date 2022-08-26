BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — More than two hundred children in eight homeless shelters across NYC get special deliveries once a month. Kids get arts and crafts kits to uplift and get them ready for the new school year.

On the playground of a Brownsville family shelter, 8-year-old Nalaya received a special gift bag that she can take with her. Inside were art supplies, making Nalaya thrilled.

It’s part of a city-wide initiative by the nonprofit Arts Ignite, which helps under-resourced communities have access to art programs — not just fun but a real learning experience. Arts Ignite teams up once a month with WIN, a nonprofit that runs several NYC shelters, bringing community events to hundreds of children in NYC shelters.

We see growth in their social-emotional learning,” said Lindsay Roberts, director of programs at Arts Ignite. “And the way they build a sense of community with each other, With their bravery.”

At a Brownsville family shelter, 35 kids got to make bracelets and get a circus-themed day of fun. Arts Ignite usually brings programming with professional artists from Broadway and the visual arts world to lead these community activities. It’s quite a summer party!

The partnership between WIN and Arts Ignite is possible thanks to private donations. They want to expand to every homeless shelter in New York City. Donations can be made at both WIN and Arts Ignite.