CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police discovered a human leg in Brooklyn on Monday, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Jamaica Avenue near Vermont Street in Cypress Hills around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a human body found, according to the NYPD. Police found the leg, severed from the knee down, inside a tire. There was a sock on the foot, police said.

The discovery was made just blocks from where police found a woman’s dismembered torso late last week. The unidentified woman’s torso was inside a large bag in a shopping cart near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, according to police.

Police did not say whether the two cases were connected. No arrests have been made in either investigation.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.