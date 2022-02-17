How one Brooklyn school is shutting down the school to prison pipeline

BEDFORD-STUYVEANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — At one point, Urban Assembly Unison middle school in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn was considered a low-performing school with disruptive and violent incidents among students with distrust in staff. This was five years ago when the principal realized things needed to change so teachers could regain trust from the students.

Principal Emily Paige describes the school district as highly segregated.

“We serve predominantly Black and brown students here and the school is a title 1 with 85% getting free and reduced lunch,” she said.

Five years ago, the school was following a zero-tolerance policy that relied on punishment and consequences for every action as soon as students entered the door. Paige said that approach was serving was serving the school to prison pipeline. Student surveys revealed students did not trust the school staff.

They implemented social emotional screeners and decided the new approach was going to meet students where they were emotionally and work on growing those skills.The survey takes about 10 minutes to fill out per student.

They also created a smaller social emotional learning class with 10 to 14 students for 35 minutes a day to create a safe space with a teacher.

“It allows everyone to see each other, be seen, be heard and it creates equity and access for all our kids,” Paige said.

This approach has led to fewer less disruptive outbursts among students and more faith in the staff. The most important progress is having students feel seen.