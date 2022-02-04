Brooklyn house explosion: Fire rips through 2 homes in Gravesend, FDNY says

Brooklyn

Brooklyn house explosion and fire

A house exploded in Brooklyn on Feb. 4, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Credit: FDNY)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An early morning explosion in Brooklyn sparked a fire that ripped through at least two houses on Friday, according to authorities.

The FDNY said a call came in at 7:11 a.m. for the explosion and subsequent fire on Bay 35th Street, between Benson Avenue and 86th Street, in the Gravesend neighborhood.

Fire officials said firefighters and EMS were operating on the scene of two private residences on fire. No injuries had been reported.

Located in the shadow of the L train, firefighters were working to put out several hot spots among the rubble. A vehicle parked out front was heavily damaged by bricks and other debris. Police said at least one of the homes was abandoned.

Video from the scene showed the windows of neighboring homes were blown out by the blast.

Police and fire officials told PIX11 News they believe natural gas may have caused the explosion, however, the investigation was still preliminary and ongoing.

Neighbors stood in the rain outside of their homes, watching firefighters work to bring the situation under control.

Citizen App video showed flames shooting from the roof of one of the homes earlier in the morning. The FDNY later tweeted a photo showing that at least one of the houses had collapsed in the fire.

Brooklyn house fire in Gravesend
A house fire in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022. (Citizen App)

The Office of Emergency Management warned of smoke and traffic delays in the area, and advised nearby residents to close their windows.

National Grid said it was sending a team to the location.

