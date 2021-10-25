Hospital, breast cancer patients get pink makeover in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN – As we near the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Brookdale Hospital got a pink makeover on Monday, but the facility isn’t the only thing getting done up.

Sharon Devonish-Leid, vice president of external affairs at One Brooklyn Health, says breast cancer survivors and patients are, too.

“We wanted them to think about the joyous times—the enjoyment, the happiness,” Devonish-Leid said.

This comes after one patient told staff that she only comes here for treatment.

“They’ve been through so much that we wanted them to not think about the treatment,” Devonish-Leid added. “We didn’t want them to think about the disease.”

From massages, beauty products, jewelry, and new wigs, Dr. Simon Mays, a breast surgical oncologist, says it’s a day of renewal and strengthening them as they go on their journey.

“Just giving them hugs, warm welcome and just really encouraging them to just relax and really enjoy the day and allow us to celebrate them,” Dr. Mays said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them in their makeovers and just really seeing them shine.”

Sophia Taylor is a patient at the hospital and was diagnosed with breast cancer three times. Right now, she’s battling it at stage 3. Her first diagnosis came in 2005.

“Brookdale has been a living legacy for me,” Taylor said. “That’s 16 years they have kept me alive and I’m so grateful.”

She spoke to the crowd on Monday to encourage the other women and let them know that there’s life after breast cancer.

“Going through the trials and tribulations of having breast cancer knowing that we have these organizations that actually come out and show us the gratitude of just being survivors is wonderful,” Taylor added.

Hospital staff members who’ve also fought the battle shared their stories as well to let the women know they’re not alone.

The organizers say there’s no doubt they’re going to put this event on every year seeing how good the survivors feel afterwards.