Horses unharmed after trailer gets in hit-and-run on Belt Parkway: reports

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A crash on a Brooklyn highway involving a horse trailer snarled traffic Wednesday morning — and thankfully, with the horses involved unharmed, commuters were the only ones snarling.

Vehicle Collision: Westbound traffic delays on the Belt Parkway at Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 11, 2021

Video posted to the Citizen App shows the scene where the horse trailer was tipped on its side as handlers led the horses to the shoulder of the closed portion of the Belt Parkway near Coney Island Avenue.

The New York Post said the horses were coming from the Jamaica Bay Riding Academy and headed to a horse show.

According to the Post and WCBS Newsradio 880, no humans or horses were injured.

Details from the Post described the crash as a hit-and-run; as is to be assumed, the vehicle hauling the horse trailer was the one that remained on the scene. The other type of vehicle involved in the crash was unknown.