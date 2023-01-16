FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Celebrations of the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are taking place in and around New York City on Monday.

Among the events is the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 37th annual tribute to King, featuring music, dance performances, and more for adults and children alike.

“It’s a way for families to explore Dr. King’s message through the arts,” said Steven McIntosh, of BAM, who is helping to run the event’s programming for children. “Kids will get to craft, color, dance, make music, all around social justice expressions through the arts.”

The free event begins at 10:30 a.m., with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

