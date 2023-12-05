BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A homeless woman is accused of stabbing a man to death in a Brooklyn apartment on Sunday, police said.

Kiasia Durham, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Officers found the victim, 47, with a stab wound to the body inside the apartment at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick at around 4:15 p.m., police said. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The man has not been identified.

Durham was taken into custody at the scene, police said. It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Durham’s arraignment was pending on Tuesday, according to court records.

