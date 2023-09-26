BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A homeless man was found dead in Prospect Park in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police and sources.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in the park at around 11 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears the victim got into a fight with another homeless man before it turned deadly, according to sources. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There have been no arrests.

