Homeless man dies nearly 2 months after Brooklyn hit-and-run

Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A homeless man died nearly two months after he was struck by a vehicle that fled in the scene in Brooklyn, police announced Friday.

Michael Williams, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday, according to authorities.

Williams was found lying in the middle of the street at the intersection of Atlantic and Bedford avenues in Crown Heights on Feb. 17. 

Investigation revealed Williams attempted to cross Atlantic Avenue at the intersection when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made. 

