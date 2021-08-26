Surveillance video stills of two men accused of shoving their way into a Brooklyn apartment in a robbery on Aug. 23, 2021. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation after two armed men shoved their way into a Brooklyn home, tied up an 87-year-old man and threatened a mother and her child before making off with thousands, officials say.

The NYPD said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in an apartment building near Warren Street and Third Avenue in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

The pair knocked on the victims’ door and when the 87-year-old answered, they forced their way inside the apartment, police said.

One of the intruders slapped the man and threatened him with a hammer before the unidentified duo tied him to a chair, according to authorities.

The other suspect then waved a gun at a 38-year-old mother and her 6-year-old son who were also in the home, police said.

Officials said the armed men soon forced all three victims in the apartment bathroom before fleeing with $8,000 in cash, a wallet and a cellphone.

The first suspect was described by police as a man who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.

The second suspect was described as a man wearing a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the men in the building’s hallway, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).