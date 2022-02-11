Police on the scene after a man, 44, was struck while crossing the street by a black sedan that fled the scene in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn on Thursday night, Feb. 10, 2022, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police early Friday were looking for the driver of a car that struck a man crossing a Brooklyn street and sped off Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 44-year-old man was using a crosswalk to cross the street at the intersection of Bergen Street and Fourth Avenue, in the Boerum Hill neighborhood, when he was hit by the car around 8:50 p.m. Police said they were looking for the driver of a black sedan.

Police said the drive did not remain on the scene, driving off and leaving the man for dead after striking him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was still listed in critical condition early Friday morning.

No further details or description of the vehicle was given. The NYPD said their investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).