Brooklyn hit-and-run: E-bike rider struck by SUV that fled scene

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition early Friday in Brooklyn after being struck by an SUV that fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man in his 30s was riding an electric bike around 1 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 18th Street, in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood.

The driver of the SUV did not remain on the scene, authorities said. There was no description of the vehile provided of the NYPD.

According to police, the victim was not wearing a helmet when he was hit. He was rushed to an a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning, officials said.

Details of the cyclist’s injuries were not known early Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

