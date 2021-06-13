Hero neighbor to the rescue after mother threw herself and 2 children from Brooklyn apartment window

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Behind a six-story apartment building in Brownsville was a very disturbing scene for most of Saturday, after a young mother attempted to kill her four week-old baby and toddler as well, according to eyewitnesses.

But they also said that as tragic as the situation was, it would have been worse if not for the quick action and impressive athletics of a neighbor.

Carl Chin’s apartment is in the row of homes behind the building in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway. where the tragedy took place. Around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, he was waking up from a nap.

“I was laying down in bed,” he said in an interview. “Within seconds, we hear a thump, like a body just hits the ground. I pick up my house phone, dial 911.”

According to the NYPD, a young mother pushed the air conditioner out of her bedroom window, then threw her newborn out, down two-and-a-half stories the pavement. She threw her two year-old son down as well. Then,the mother jumped down herself. All three were naked.

What happened next, according to eyewitnesses like Shandie Harrison, Chin’s sister-in-law, is even more disturbing.

“She took the baby by the leg,” she said about the young mother, “and ‘boom boom.'”

Harrison counted out the number of times that she said the mother slammed the baby on the cement. Harrison said that she’d wanted to intervene, but she couldn’t scale the eight-foot-tall chain link fence separating her home from where the mother and her children were.

Her brother-in-law, however, ran right for the barrier preventing them from intervening.

“He was like Superman and jumped over the fence,” Harrison said.

Chin reached the mother and children, and was able to stop her from bashing the baby a third time, according to eyewitnesses.

“[I] used my forearm and got her to loosen her grip on the baby,” Chin said.

He was able to calm the mother down until paramedics and police arrived minutes later.

“She’s clearly not in her right state of mind,” he said. “She must’ve had a mental breakdown. She actually thanked me and told me [to] take care of her daughter.”

Harrison, the sister-in-law, said that understanding for the mother is needed at this time.

“She’s not to be judged,” she said, “because we all go through depression.”

The newborn is now in critical condition, and the mother and 2-year-old are reported in stable condition by police.

Chin’s family and neighbors said that it would have been even worse, if not for him.

“Just decency,” he said, in response to having been called a hero. “Just doing what any decent person would do.”