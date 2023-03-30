SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers rescued an injured man who fell off a roof and got trapped in a cellar alleyway in Brooklyn last month, police said.

The hero cops searched for the 45-year-old man and found him in a cellar near Kings Highway and East 18th Street in Sheepshead Bay on Feb. 17 at around 7:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man had suffered leg injuries after falling off a two-story roof, police said. First responders had to unlock a steel door to get to the man so he could be taken to the hospital.