BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A homeless person allegedly struck a dog with a wooden stick during a stroll in Prospect Park last week, and the pup later died, authorities said.

The incident was reported on August 3 at around 6:30 a.m. The owner told police a homeless person was following them during their walk when the dog barked at the man, officials said. The suspect then threw a liquid at them before hitting the pup in the face with a wooden stick, police said.

Initially, the dog did not sustain any serious injuries, but later died, police said.

The owner, Jessica, said on her Gofundme page that her furry friend was attacked between the Picnic House and the Villa in Prospect Park. The dog, Moose, suffered a jaw injury and was rushed to the veterinarian for emergency dental surgery, the owner said. Mosse did not survive the operation.

“I’m absolutely shattered, angry, and heartbroken,” Jessica said on the crowdfunding page. “Moose was my life and my world.”

There have been no arrests and Animal Cruelty has been notified, police said.

