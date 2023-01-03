PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business, Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows.

The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business.

The owner of Lulus Cuts and Toys on 5th Avenue in Park Slope, Brigitte Prat, said that after thousands of kids’ haircuts and thousands of toys sold, the bottom line has always been her connection to her community.

As a single mom, it was always Prat’s dream to open up her own small business. The store was named after her daughter, Lulu, who inspired her. After 22 years, her longtime customers have become like family members. Through the years, the neighborhood has changed and grown, just like the children who come to the shop.

Eliza Rugg, 4, also a regular customer for years, loves the toys, balloons, and the lady who makes it all happen. Prat hopes this next chapter is finally about her.

The inspiration Lulu is now 27 and has big news. Lulu got engaged on New Year’s Eve. Prat said she can’t wait to be the mother of the bride. The ending to her story, she said, is about hope and change. But it’s still very hard to say goodbye.

Prat said her last day open will be on Feb. 21. The best thing people can do, she said, supports your small businesses. Come in, say hi and buy something or shop online at Luluskidscuts.nyc.