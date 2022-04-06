EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Suspects in a black vehicle circled a Brooklyn block three times before slowing and opening fire in the shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a relative, police said Wednesday.

The gunman popped out of a sunroof and fired at least eight times, fatally striking Kade Lewin and injuring a 20-year-old woman. Lewin and the woman, Jenna Ellis, were in a parked vehicle with an 8-year-old girl who was uninjured. Ellis was shot six times and was still in the hospital Monday.

Police investigators said the suspect’s vehicle sped away after the shooting. NYPD Chief James Essig said another black vehicle, a Camry parked three cars behind, also sped off after the shooting.

Lewin’s mom, Suzette Lewin, pleaded for justice Monday, speaking through tears as she held a picture of her slain son. The NYPD upped its reward for any information to $10,000 on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a man, but it wasn’t immediately clear what connection if any he might have to the shooting. While investigating, officers tied a Florida license plate from the scene to a stolen vehicle in Queens, Essig said.

Police arrested T ishawn Blaires, who is connected to the Bergen Family gang. He has two prior arrests, including one for a gun charge that is still active. Essig said police are investigating whether or not he could be connected to the fatal shooting.